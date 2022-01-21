Community comes together to support COVID survivor

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — In the midst of the COVID-19 surge, there is a message of hope here in Kansas. On Saturday, hundreds of people around the Andale area came out to support a man after his battle with COVID and kidney failure has left him struggling.

Through the pandemic, so many scenes of support are playing out across Kansas.

“If it wasn’t for my family, the people behind up here, good God I’m just so happy I have a support team,” said Richie Loibl.

Richie Loibl said, that after having prostate problems, he also contracted COVID. He was airlifted to Kansas City where he was in treatment for a month.

“I had kidney failure. They did dialysis, and after that we don’t know why I lost my eyesight, the combination of everything,” said Loibl.

Loibl said he also had a partially collapsed lung and got an infection, but it was his support system of family and friends that kept him going.

“I just felt like, you know, you have got all these people coming up here and you are going to give up, and then something turned. I changed, and I had people come up and see me. It was just like getting a boost of complete energy,” said Loibl.

And months later, that support system continues with hundreds of people coming out on Saturday to raise money for the family.

“He has to adapt to a new lifestyle, so anything we can do to help him adapt to that and continues to help his family,” said Jarus Henning, an organizer of the event and family friend.

Loibl said he is feeling better. And while he has lost his sight, he feels at ease that so many people care for him, “They’re people I would be right there if it was them in my shoes.”

If you would like to donate to the family click here for the GoFundMe. The family also has an account at Heartland Credit Union.