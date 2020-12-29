Community drives through town to remember Andrew Finch three years after being killed by police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been three years since Wichita police shot and killed a man while responding to a swatting call.

The victim, Andrew Finch, had nothing to do with the call.

Monday evening family and friends gathered to do a slow ride through town visiting specific areas to remember his life.

“It is not just for my brother. Nothing is going to change for my brother but bringing awareness that this could stop from happening to someone else,” said Nikki Finch.

The gathering started with the markings of a community that still remember who drew on their cars messages about Andrew.

“Not necessarily drawing the attention off of my brother but putting more attention on what the Wichita Police Department has done,” said Finch.

It was a gathering of friends, family and people who did not even know the Finch family.

“She has always been there for me so I want to be there for her,” said Salem Sanderholm.

The slow ride was organized by Ann Jones who has been advocating for the family ever since the shooting.

“All Andrew did was open up his front door because he heard a noise and he was killed by an officer,” Jones said.

Nikki Finch, sister of the late Andrew Finch, appreciated the support from those who came and says the three years since he was killed have dragged on.

“It seems a lot longer and then every day that goes by is just a little bit slower,” Finch said.

Once leaving Riverfront Stadium, the line of cars went by Andrew’s former home where he was shot on the front porch.

“The last memory I had of my brother was trying to get his kids Christmas presents and spending a Christmas with him,” Finch added.

The car pool then moved to the police substation on the south part of town.

“We hope to make other police officers aware of what they need to do and what they need to change,” Finch said.

The carpool finally parking across the street at Walmart where State Representative Gail Finney spoke on behalf of the Finch family.

“Everybody should be knowing who Andrew Finch is. Do you agree? Everybody needs to know who Andrew Finch is. This should never, ever, ever happen again to anybody,” Finney said.