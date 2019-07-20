Community effort: new mural in Nomar replaces vandalized one

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new mural in the Nomar district has replaced the former mural that was disgraced by vandals.

Hutchinson artist Brady Scott originally painted a mural of a horse on the side of the Nomar Theater as part of the Horizontes Project, but vandals had other plans.

“It’s just part of the street art game. It’s out there for the public,” Scott said.

A true community effort brought back a different look to the side of the building, with Brandon Findley with the city of Wichita coordinating the process.

The Basham family and Sherwin Williams donated materials for the artist.

The Significant Other car club donated a clear coat of a protective sealant to cover the artwork with.

Kansas Trusted Painting painted the base coat.

Firstcon donated the scissor-lift used by Scott.

Fellow artist Heidi Cruz served as the model for the project.

A ribbon-cutting took place Friday evening for the mural, which is on display at 21st and Market streets.