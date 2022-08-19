WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita police officer featured in several KSN News stories is battling cancer. His fellow officers are trying to raise money to help him and his family.

K-9 Officer Rooster (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Officer Daniel Gumm, an 18-year-veteran of the Wichita Police Department, has metastatic esophageal cancer that has spread to his liver. His name may not be familiar to you, but his story might be.

Gumm is a K-9 handler. He and K-9 Officer Rooster responded to a domestic violence call in March 2017. As Gumm and Rooster tried to take the suspect into custody, Rooster was shot and killed.

Rooster was the first WPD K-9 officer killed in the line of duty. After his death, there was an outpouring of sympathy from the community, a large memorial service at Century II, and the City name a dog park after Rooster.

Gumm spoke at the memorial service. Then, months later, he met with KSN News at K-9 Rooster Dog Park to talk about his memories of Rooster and to introduce his new K-9 partner, Bane.

Gumm is a U.S. Army veteran who has spent his entire professional career helping and giving back to his community. He is married with three children and enjoys spending time at the lake with his family.

Officer Daniel Gumm during an interview with KSN News in Dec. 2017. (KSN Photo)

The Honore Adversis Foundation is trying to help the family in this difficult time. The local non-profit organization is known for helping law enforcement officers in their time of need.

There are several ways you can help the Gumm family.

Officer Daniel Gumm Benefit Dinner and Auction — Saturday, Aug. 20

This event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, U.S. 54 (Kellogg) and 183rd Street West. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door. Dinner will be provided by the Wagonmasters, Cargill, Stroots Lockers, Cracker Barrel, and Broadway Burgers.

There will be a silent auction featuring more than 75 items. The highlight of the evening is a live auction that includes these items:

One full night of thermal coyote hunting, fully guided for two people, guns and ammo provided

Fully guided turkey hunt in central Kansas, including three days and two nights of lodging

Vintage 16 gauge Remington Wingmaster shotgun

Four tickets to KU vs. KSU at Allen Fieldhouse, seven rows above the KU bench; includes 4 VIP lounge food and drink wrist passes

Sig Sauer P220 .45 handgun, used but in great condition

Winkler belt knife, the brand of knife chosen by Navy SEALS and Special Forces of the United States military

Seven-day-seven-night stay at a beach condo in San Diego, California

Guided fishing trip in north-central Kansas with Buck’s Guide Service; includes one night of lodging and eight hours of fishing for three people

Four custom-made fire pits: one KSU, one KU, one Chiefs and one WSU

One half-carat diamond women’s necklace donated by Jewelry Savers

Signed authenticated Patrick Mahomes Chiefs jersey

Custom-made concealment coffee table with fingerprint entry; includes home-defense shotgun

Wichita Police Department K9 unit ride-along

Morgan Wallen date night: Two Morgan Wallen concert tickets for Intrust Bank Arena on Aug. 25, dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse and a one-night stay at the Marriott

Four premier KU Basketball tickets, team-signed 2022 KU National Championship basketball, access to the team shoot-around before the game, a tour of Allen Fieldhouse and the KU Basketball Hall of Fame

#294STRONG T-shirt Fundraiser — please order by Aug. 20

Gumm’s eldest daughter created a T-shirt that features a picture of a snarling bear and a quote from the Bible: “You know your father and his men; they are fighters, and as fierce as a wild bear robbed of her cubs.” 2 Samuel 17:8

The T-shirts sell for $20. Click here to place an order.

#294STRONG 5K Run and One-Mile Family Fun Run/Walk — Sept. 3

This fundraiser will be at 455 S. Wichita, across from the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. The one-mile begins at 9 a.m. Click this link to register.

The event will also include breakfast provided by Chick-Fil-A (donations are encouraged), Touch-A-Truck, displays of law enforcement vehicles, and the opportunity to meet local K-9 heroes.

Financial donation

If you would prefer to make a financial contribution, donations are being accepted on behalf of Officer Gumm and his family at HonorDuringAdversity.org. Click on the yellow “donate” button. All proceeds and donations will benefit Officer Gumm and his family in his fight against cancer.

Other events

Check The Honore Adversis Facebook page for any other future fundraising events for Gumm.