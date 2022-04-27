WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mead Middle School unveiled a community garden on Tuesday. The project was put together by students who hoped to combat the food desert in their area.

One teacher tells KSN News that the students did the work themselves.

“It has been replaced by the Dollar Tree, but still, that’s not enough fresh affordable food for our community. So we wanted to make sure to establish something that would not only help now but in years to come,” said Alicia Smith, a sixth-grade project-based learning teacher.

Smith said over the summer, students and community members will tend to the garden and pick the produce themselves.