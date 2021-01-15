4 homicides in 2 weeks: Wichita community leader pushes for change

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Four homicides in two weeks in Wichita. It has local leaders speaking out about combating the violence.

Pastor Herman Hicks said he knows many people in his church that have lost sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews to violence. He said he hopes the community will come together to spark real change in Wichita.

“It hurts my heart because we are losing so many young people,” said Pastor Hicks.

Pastor Herman Hicks is a pastor at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ and a member of the God Squad, a group that hopes to cut crime in Wichita.

“We try to be that in-between for those that are in our community and the police department,” said Pastor Hicks.

Pastor Hicks said his community is hurting from the recent violent crimes in Wichita.

“I have individuals in this church who has lost sons from violence and it really hurts our heart it tears up the community, it tears up the family it hurts every thing we are trying to do as a church and as a community,” said Pastor Hicks.

He said the crime won’t stop on it’s own.

“I think there are 3 things that we need to deal with. I think we need to deal with community development, crime prevention and drug abuse, those are the areas that we as non profit churches have to deal with if we are going to help our community,” said Pastor Hicks

It’s a community effort that Pastor Hicks said is worth it.

“I don’t know about a lot of pastors but I am tired of having to bring folks and have them cross this alter in a casket and I want to prevent that,” said Pastor Hicks.

Pastor Hicks said he and others in the community need to report crime as soon as they see it to law officers. He says this is key to saving lives.