WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year’s Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.

The leaders held the news conference on Monday at Calvary Baptist Church. Local pastors, Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and City Council member Maggie Ballard and others were in attendance.

Members addressed video of the incident was posted on social media, which showed the altercation and a teen being sprayed with pepper spray. It happened after police said a 15-year-old girl was asked to leave the rink. The police say she refused and hit an officer. That’s when video shows an officer hitting and pushing a 16-year-old boy before spraying him.

Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan was not in attendance at the conference. However, he said the officer has been placed on administrative duties and said he would “hold officers accountable if anyone has acted outside the policies of this department.”

Community leaders voiced that they did not think that was enough and that the officer involved should be fired.

“It happens over and over and over again, and given an officer who commits such an egregious act towards a youth in our community, giving him desk duty and reassignment is not an effective deterrent. Firing and taking away benefits is an effective means to curve this type of egregious behavior,” said Pastor Dr. T. La Mont Holder.

The leaders called for charges against the two teens to be dropped by the police chief and the district attorney’s office.

The teen boy who was hit by the officer and his mom were at Monday’s conference.

