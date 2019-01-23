Community mourns 19-year-old Hays woman killed in crash on I-70 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 19-year-old Ashlen Leigh Lemon [ + - ] Video

The Hays community is mourning the loss of 19-year-old Ashlen Leigh Lemon.

She died after a car crash Tuesday afternoon on I-70.

“I never lost a child,” co-worker and family friend Doris Epke cried. “So, I don’t have a clue, but it’s heartbreaking.”

Ashlen Leigh Lemon worked at the Walmart bakery decorating cakes.

Her co-worker said she was a very kind, and a sweet young woman.

“I don’t think she had a mean bone in her body,” Epke said.

Lemon was killed Tuesday afternoon in Geary County.

She was coming back from visiting her boyfriend in Kansas City when she lost control of her vehicle due to the icy road conditions.

Kansas High Patrol said her vehicle entered the median and struck the guardrail.

She died later at the Junction City hospital.

“Way too young to have that happen.” Epke said. “I was pretty shattered when I found out because we’ve known her mom forever.”

Her boyfriend shared this statement with KSN:

“She was amazing, kind-hearted person who was just as weird as I am. She’s the best part of me.”

Middle school friend Trevor Berry also gave this statement:

“She was always really nice and helped everyone. She was always smiling and when someone needed it. She was really kind and she knew how to cheer someone up if they were having a bad day...It is sad that she passed away.”

Classmate LaShawn Jones said "I want her to be remembered as a kind, funny idividual," he said. "She was nice to everyone and I don't think I ever saw her mad."

Epke said the bakery won’t be the same without Lemon, but she’s hoping this tragedy will touch others.

“It definitely made me slow down more coming into work today than I probably would have normally,” she said. “It’s just really hard to fathom that something like that can happen.”





