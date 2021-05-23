Community organizations partner to vaccinate Wichita’s homeless population

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several community organizations across the Wichita metro are partnering to help protect what they say is one of the most vulnerable populations against COVID-19. Organizers say they’re happy to help vaccinate the city’s homeless community and want them to know they’re here to help.

“I just think that a lot of people need to be met where they are,” Renee Price, owner of Damm Pharmacy said.

Calvary Baptist Church is hosting a mobile vaccine clinic and bringing shots within walking distance right across the street from the Union Rescue Mission homeless shelter.

“If that is at the homeless shelter, if that is at their high school if they’re a high school student and they want to get vaccinated, it’s more comfortable for you to do that in a place where you are already comfortable,” Price said.

For those who may be between homes and on the street, the one-shot Johnson and Johnson will be available.

“They may be moving from one location to another and interacting with sleeping closely next to people that are changing on a weekly basis or a daily basis,” Price said. “I think for a population that’s sometimes more transient and may not be there three weeks later the best option is Johnson and Johnson. That way they get that protection with one dose.”

In a statement, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church Dr. T. Lamont Holder said, “Being able to be a host site helps us to continue to further our mission to be accountable partners in our community as we collectively work to fight this global pandemic.”

Margaret Thompson with the Wichita Black Nurses Association said it’s important to serve those who may not be able to get the shot otherwise.

“These are homeless people, but they are still in the community,” Thompson said. “It makes me feel good and makes me feel that the community is all in this together.”

The vaccination clinic is Sun., May 23 at Calvary Baptist Church from noon to 3 p.m. and is open to the public. No appointment is required.