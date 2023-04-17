WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has been looking at big changes for local Airbnb and other short-term rental owners since a deadly shooting that took place in April of 2021 in east Wichita.

Thomas Carter and his wife have owned and operated an Airbnb for six months, a house that used to be Carter’s childhood home. The couple put at least $45,000 into it. Now, they say a proposed ordinance could put their dreams of expanding their business on hold.

“I don’t think there needs to be more of an oversight,” said Carter.

Carter says he feels a proposed ordinance changing zoning and licensing rules for short-term rentals is presenting a solution to something that’s not necessarily a problem.

“I think the platforms already do a good job of policing bad hosts and poor guests who don’t take care of properties, so it’s kinda scary to have to put those projects on hold or lose money while you’re waiting for a decision from people who don’t have any financial risk,” said Carter.

Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) Planning Director Scott Wadle says the majority of Wichita short-term rentals are in violation of the current code.

“If you’re located in the majority of our residential zoning districts, you know, single family, you are required to, you cannot rent it for less than seven days,” said Wadle.

Wadle says the proposed ordinance would allow property owners 12 months to get into compliance.

“They would have to go through a process to get the appropriate zoning permission to do that,” said Wadle.

Wadle says once a request is submitted by a short-term rental owner, the MAPC will then send letters out to surrounding neighbors. If more than 50% of those neighbors protest within 14 days, the MAPC, the District Advisory Board, and the City Council would have to sign off on that property becoming a short-term rental.

If the request is denied, property owners would have to wait between 6-12 months to reapply, and although there’s no set amount for a zoning fee if approved, the licensing fee would amount to $225 per unit per year.

While the Kansas Short-Term Rental Association supports the proposed ordinance, some are concerned this will decrease the number of new investors entering the market, potentially stunting short-term rental growth.

“Now all of a sudden, it is a much larger gamble on, will I be able to get this license, or won’t I,” said Jacob Watkins with the Kansas Short-Term Rental Association.

Another change in the ordinance is a suspension of up to five years if a short-term rental is found to be in violation of the code. Now the MAPC has deferred this agenda item until August 10. However, there will be a public hearing on May 11.

For more information, click here. The details of the ordinance begin on page 247.