NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton Public Schools is celebrating a successful campaign for an all-inclusive elementary school playground.

“Slate Creek Elementary serves as the home to Harvey County’s severely-multiply disabled (SMD) classroom where many students may have mobility devices or other special needs. Those devices and other special needs may limit their ability to play on existing playground equipment,” said NPS in a news release.

During the month of November, a variety of families, businesses, and organizations contributed to a double-match fundraiser to raise money for the playground.

The “All Together Now” inclusive playground initiative raised $103,000 thanks to a matching grant from the Patterson Family Foundation and a significant lead gift from the Asbury Park Foundation.

“We are very moved by all of the support from the community and very grateful that we are that much closer to making this dream a reality so that all kids, no matter their abilities can play together,” Principal Tenae Alfaro said.

In total, over $450,000 has been raised for the playground.

Donations are still being accepted online or via check: All Together Now, CKCF

400 S. Main Ste. 100

Newton, KS 67114 Central Kansas Community Foundation (CKCF)

Construction on the playground is set for the summer of 2024.