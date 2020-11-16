Community rallies around first responders as they battle Wheat State Fire

BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters from across the Sunflower State continued to respond to the Wheat State Fire Sunday.

The Wheat State Fire ignited Saturday afternoon, scorching more than 5,000 acres.

With the help of fire departments from around the state and the National Guard, only hot spots remain.

Rodney Redinger, Assistant Fire Management Officer for Kansas Forest Service, says the winds dying down played a big roll in their Sunday response.

“It’s night and day difference. A lot of the hazards, I won’t say go away but are drastically reduced. You know when the winds blowing and you have fire weakened trees. That’s a huge safety concern for firefighters,” he said.

It allowed crews to get into some tougher spots and ensure the fire stays contained and nearby homes stay safe.

“We still have had minimal damage to the homes that are out in that area,” Redinger said.

It took a massive effort this weekend to control the Wheat State Fire, including 150 firefighters, multiple agencies and the National Guard.

“These incidents expand quickly. For folks to be able to at the drop of a hat, you know tell their wife and kids, ‘Hey, I’m going to Burrton. I’ll be back tomorrow morning. It’s kind of humbling,” Redinger said.

Related Content Multiple fire agencies battle grass fire in Harvey County

By Sunday afternoon, the fire crews reduced to about half the size.

People even out of uniform stepping up to help the first responders.

“Within 30 to 45 minutes of us putting a supply list out, we had people lined up at the back door,” Jaclyn Holzrichter, Co-founder of the Burrton Auxiliary said.

The Burrton Fire Department now looking like a pantry full of donated snacks, hot meals, drinks and essential supplies.

“From Andover, Wichita to Hutch, all over came to drive and bring the supplies. People would come back one, two, three times sometimes bringing more supplies,” Holzrichter said.

The donations offering relief for the first responders battling the Wheat State Fire.

“It’s just one less thing that the incident commanders and the operations people and the firefighters have to worry about. They know they’re gonna get fed and they’re gonna get fed well. They know they’re gonna get plenty of drinking water and stuff. So, it’s a huge, huge relief,” Redinger said.

Redinger says a small crew plan to stay on scene throughout Sunday night and throughout Monday.

LATEST STORIES: