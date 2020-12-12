Community rallies to stop gun violence and remember the ‘Forgotten Four’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is getting close to setting a new record for homicides in a year. Community members are rallying to stop the violence and remember those lost, including the ‘Forgotten Four,’ a group that was killed 20 years ago in a quadruple homicide.

The vigil was about keeping the forgotten four’s memory alive. Of those who gathered, they spoke about how to change the path of violence, hoping to come together to bring peace back to the city.

Candice Reed is a cousin of two victims from the quadruple homicide. She said the vigil was her way to shed light on the increased gun violence.

“It’s not about living in the past, it’s about what can we do right now and where’s our city going from here on out,” said Reed.

Reed said with a peak in homicides, it was time to bring the community leaders together as a call to action for change.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said the jail has more homicide suspects than it’s seen in years past.

“When we are arresting people, we’ve already, we’re too late. You know, we need to be earlier on in prevention and trying to get kids on track,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Wichita United said it wants to spark momentum to help people realized it’s a real situation.

“We keep allowing the number to rise. this is putting it back in our face saying look at this, we’re not going to accept this let’s remember this so we can put a stop to it,” said Wichita United Executive Director Dr. Willie Scott Jr.

City and state leaders said it’s not just about creating laws but coming together as a community.

“It’s a constant reminder to all of us that we have more to do to reduce violence, we have more to do to engage and try to show some alternatives in life, especially to our young people’s commitment,” said Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson.

“We’re all here together, and we’re in it until we can save more lives,” said Kansas Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau.

One message from all leaders was that the community needs to start looking after one another.

“Too many lives are being lost,” said Faust-Goudeau.

“One life lost is one too many,” said Johnson.

“It’s time to stand up and actually do something,” said Reed.

Reed said she has started a non-profit called sisters of strength. She said it’s a way to unify the community and help families who may go through a similar situation.