BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — Homes destroyed, farmland nothing but ash. This was the scene in Reno County last month as wildfires raged on. On Wednesday, some of those who lost everything to the Cottonwood Complex Fire are getting some relief.

Families from Buhler who lost everything were gifted more than $60,000 on Wednesday, including a $20,000 donation from Williams Energy.

School districts from all over the area and businesses made it possible, something the recipients said they are forever grateful for.

“I love you guys,” said one woman who was impacted by the fire.

“Bringing the check to them is a happy time to them, but it also brings up memories of a really traumatic time in their life, and all those emotions come to the surface when that happens,” said Cindy Couchman, the superintendent of the Buhler School District, USD 313.

According to a news release sent out by USD 313, all of the funds that were received at the Buhler Foundation for the Cottonwood Complex Fire victims will be distributed to five families that experienced total loss.









“Watching them and how they have processed the loss and all those stages of grief that comes with it from shock to acceptance to anger to hope,” said Couchman.

The district’s Education Foundation collected donations from the community, including other schools in the area.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Amy Wagoner, the principal of Holy Cross.

Holy Cross Catholic school was one of the few schools in the area to donate to the families. The school held a charity, “Jeans day,” to educate kids about what happened and raise money for those impacted.

“We’ve [all] come together closer, and whatever it takes, we are going to do whatever we need to do for kids,” said Wagoner.

“They’re hugging me, but they’re really hugging every single person that donated to the Buhler Education Foundation and our Education Foundation members,” said Couchman.

One family said this donation will help continue to rebuild all they have lost. They said they had never seen community support like this.