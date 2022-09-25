WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wellington community is rallying around a 10-year-old girl.

Eliza Conwell is just like most ten-year-olds.

“(I like to) listen to music, cook, relax,” Eliza said as she giggled.

However, unlike most kids, she’s battling holmes heart, a life-threatening heart disease.

“She was born with half of a heart. She only has the right side of her heart that functions and then the plumbing between her heart and her lungs was kind of all scrambled and not connected correctly,’ said Trish Conwell, Eliza’s mom.

In her short life, Eliza has had eight heart surgeries. Her first surgery happened when she was just seven weeks old. Now, she needs a heart transplant.

“I’m scared,” Eliza said.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, she will be added to the active transplant list.

“Right now, she’s in a healthy enough position she can be listed as a two, which means she’s a little bit further down on the list. There are some kiddos that need a heart sooner than her, but if there’s a perfect match for her, then she would have obviously received that,” Conwell explained.

The call could come at any moment, sending them to Colorado for the transplant.

“We’ll probably be there for at least six months if everything goes according to plan,” Conwell said.

To help offset costs, the Wellington Regent Theater is showing Eliza’s favorite movie ‘Happy Feet’ this weekend as a fundraiser.

“We’re really fortunate to have a community that really loves and surrounds us in love,” Conwell said.

The final showing is Sunday, September 25 at 2 p.m. at the Regent Theater at 114 W. Lincoln Ave. Wellington, Kan. The donations are based on you; all proceeds will go towards Eliza’s medical expenses.

If you missed the fundraiser, you can support the family here.