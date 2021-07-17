Community remembers Wichita police captain with last ride

The Wichita community came together Saturday to honor Wichita Police Department Captain Clay Germany, who passed from COVID-19 complications earlier this week, with one last ride.

“Life happens, and this is one of the things that’s a part of life,” Larry Burks said. “But a good thing we did today was celebrate his life because he was an outstanding citizen. He was a very, very valuable member of the Wichita Police Department and also this community.”



Germany was a member of the Wichita Police Department for 27 years. Before that, he served in the Navy for 26.



“It’s going to be a big loss for our community,” Lieutenant Patrick Leon said.



Leon moved up the ranks with Germany. Not only is he losing a comrade but also a friend.



“A fond memory would be his laugh, his genuine concern to help people and help people achieve their goals,” Leon said.



Burks knew Germany since 1995. He says Germany was the epitome of the department’s motto protect and serve.



“His reputation, his honor, his dignity was highly above reproach,” he said.



Germany was known for taking the community’s interest to heart and taking his work seriously. Close friends said he never had an ‘off’ day.”



“That showed every day in his work, his work ethic and how he dealt with people every day,” Burks said.

Friends said Germany’s legacy will inspire officers both locally and across the country.



“He was an outstanding man, and he’s one of the examples of the good guys finishing first,” Burks said.