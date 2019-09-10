Competency hearing ordered for Wichita dad accused of killing son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 28-year-old Wichita man charged in the death of his son appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Patrick Javonovich is held on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of his 2-year-old son Zaiden.

In court, Javonovich’s lawyer said his client had been beaten in jail by other inmates several months ago, and still hasn’t recovered enough to stand trial.

The judge in the case ruled that Javonovich must go through a mental evaluation at Comcare in Wichita. The judge will then decide if he is competent to stand trial.

Police say Zaiden had been dead for days when his body was found in a crib back in April. An autopsy found Zaiden had meth in his system and weighed just 15 pounds.

Zaiden’s mother, 23-year-old Brandi Marchant, who is also charged in the case, pled not guilty on Monday.

LATEST STORIES: