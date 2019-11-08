Competitive Drive: Clearwater Standout excelling on and off the field

Clearwater, Kan. (KSWN)- The Fighting Indians have set their sights high on moving on in the playoffs thanks in part to seniors on the team like middle linebacker Nolan Streit. “It feels amazing,” Streit says. “We’re just trying to make it to the next round just like we were last week.”

For the first time in five years the team has reached the regional round of playoffs where it will take on Andale at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Wearing the number 40 jersey and leaving everything he’s got on the field has helped Streit rank at the top in the state with 125 tackles and 7.5 sacks. “Oh yeah, I watch those stats just for fun and it feels good just comparing yourself to the guys you play and stuff. So yeah, it feels good to be on top for sure,” says Streit.

Likewise, his coach feels good about Streit.”He’s an intelligent football player that knows where he’s supposed to be,” says head coach Jeremy Scheufler.

And if you ask Streit about his competitive drive, well it’s quite simple.

“Winning games.’” He says. “I love to win. Losing just makes the the game a lot less fun, so when you’re winning, everybody is happy so that’s what makes me competitive. Winning games.”