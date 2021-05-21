Competitive eater Randy Santel takes a big bite at Wichita’s Doo-Dah Diner

Competitive eater Randy Santel draws a crowd at Wichita’s Doo-Dah Diner as he works to eat the Brutus’ Big Brother. (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Competitive eater Randy Santel had an hour to finish Doo-Dah Diner’s Brutus’ Big Brother on Friday, and he completed the task in just 39 minutes.

For winning, Santel received the $45 meal for free and a t-shirt. His picture will go on the wall of fame at the restaurant.

The Brutus’ Big Brother features seven pounds of the following: hash browns, corned beef hash, chicken fried steak, banana bread french toast, pancake, biscuits, sausage gravy, maple pepper bacon, jalapeno bacon, scrambled eggs, sunny side up eggs, asparagus, crabcake, poached egg and Hollandaise sauce.

Over the past 11 years, professional eater Randy Santel has attempted more than 1,000 food challenges in all 50 states and in 37 countries. He is from St. Louis, Missouri. On his YouTube page, the professional food eater says he focuses strictly on winning and promoting restaurant food challenges all around the world.

Santel already made a stop at Wichita’s Pizza Ranch on North Tyler. Tomorrow, he will be at Norton’s Brewing Company at 125 N. St. Francis at 2 p.m. He will then head to Oklahoma City for his next challenge.