Computer crime tip leads to K-State staffer facing child porn allegations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University police have arrested a 60-year-old staff member after being tipped off to a possible child pornography case, the university announced Wednesday.

William Hynek faces allegations of trading child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. K-State officials confirmed to KSNT News that he was a staff member employed at the university at the time of his arrest.

The school’s faculty website lists Hynek as a plumber in the College of Veterinary Medicine building’s Maintenance Department.

The college police department started looking into the employee after receiving a report of computer crimes on July 30, according to the university.