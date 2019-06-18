Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students and parents were at Monday night’s Wichita school board meeting pushing for equal rights for LGBTQ students.

The district has several anti-discrimination and anti-bullying policies, but they are not LGBTQ-specific.

After a student took their own life, students and parents say things need to change, like student Alec Strouse.

“Having our community not included just gives that little bit of loophole for people to discriminate and bully us without there being as much repercussions as there should be,” Strouse said.

Sarah Lopez, a parent of a USD 259, expressed similar interests.

“It’s time that we just let go of the ignorance,” Lopez said, “and we start accepting people because love is a terrible thing to hate.”

There were a few people in attendance who didn’t want anything to change. The district will look at their rules this week.