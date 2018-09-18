Concerned residents form theft awareness group after multiple crimes Video

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) - Multiple thefts, robberies and break-ins in homes and vehicles have small town Great Bend concerned.

“It’s like a total violation,” Dilansy Tracy said. “I mean you completely feel violated and you don’t want to be home alone.”

Dilansy Tracy came back from vacation this summer to find her house ransacked.

“They went completely through our home, our drawers, our closets and everything to our kitchen cabinets,” she said.

And she said it’s not the first burglary in her neighborhood.

“We’re constantly looking at our cameras and every little motion that is detected,” Tracy said. “We’re checking it out.”

“It’s almost every night somebody is getting broken into, a car window being smashed, stuff being stolen off of people’s properties,” Fred Barton said.

“It’s a big issue,” Tracy added.

However, the police chief said an even bigger issue is that many thefts aren’t being reported.

“A lot of people get things stolen, and they do not report it to the police,” Chief David Bailey said. “So therefore, we’re not aware of that.”

According to the police department, there have been 52 reported thefts in the past three months, but residents believe there have been many more.

One man who had his car broken into is now starting a theft awareness group to educate others how to watch for crime and report it.

“You know keep a safe distance, call 911, observe what’s going on, give details and give that information to the law enforcement,” Barton said.

He plans to go door to door, handing out flyers on crime prevention and organizing neighborhood meetings.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group can join here.