Concerns grow over Wichita street racing following recent hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is asking for the Wichita Police Department’s help in monitoring speeding in her neighborhood. She says she lives near Meridian and Pawnee. On Wednesday, police were called out to a hit-in-run that injured a 9-year-old boy.

Police say two pick-up trucks were racing in the 2700 block of S. Meridian Ave. The injured child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“I can watch them coming down the street and they’re flying at a high rate of speed,” said Leigh, who has lived in the area for 25 years.

She wants WPD to see what she is experiencing firsthand. WPD agrees that it’s an issue, but it’s not a simple fix.

“It’s not something that you can just go out in a specific location and wait for two people to come up and race, a lot of times spontaneous,” said Sergeant Keith Fort with the Wichita Police Department.

Leigh fears there could be more incidents if something isn’t done.

“They may be racing down the street lose control of their car and flip onto somebody’s house,” she said.

“The city streets are not a place for people to race, we’ve seen too many people get hurt,” said Sergeant Fort.

They hope people with the need for speed will go to a controlled racing scene.

“We have safety personnel here, fire extinguishers to put out fires and, and, you know, lots of, lots of good instruction,” said James Docknes, partner at Kansas International Dragway.

Docknes said WPD’s Sergeant Fort called him about the possibility of opening up his tracks to kids in hope of keeping them off the busy intersection.

“I’m gonna do my best to do one night a month or a couple of nights a month,” he said.

“Just safer with everything going on and there’s won’t ever gonna be anybody in your way”