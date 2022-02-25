MITCHELL COUNTY (KSNT) – A 68-year-old Concordia man died Thursday when the car he was driving hit a semi head-on in Mitchell County.

The crash happened at 12:03 p.m. Thursday on Kansas Highway 9.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Larry Monroe Hicks, 68, was driving westbound on K-9 in a 2009 Ford Focus when he collided with a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The highway patrol said the car came to rest in a ditch. The Kenworth trailer went into the ditch and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The 33-year-old male driver of the semi was not injured, according to the crash logs.