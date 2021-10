CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Concordia man was killed in a rollover crash on Thursday. It happened about 5 miles east of town in the 1700 block of N. 210th Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Ford F-150 was northbound on 210th Road and left the road and overturned multiple times. The driver of the Ford, Damon J. Beckman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KHP report said Beckman was not wearing a seatbelt.