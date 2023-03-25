WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new conference in Wichita is aimed at helping middle and high-school-aged girls learn about everything from careers to growing in confidence.

Imagine You Wichita is put on by the Sims Foundation of HOPE.

It’s the eighth year for the conference held in Texas and Mississippi. This is the first time it’s being held in Wichita.

The founder of the conference, Dr. Jaleen Sims, is from Wichita and wanted to bring the free experience to the ICT.

“They have three classes today. The first one is Fearless and Female, and they are learning about self-defense. There is another class called Love Yourself First, and they are learning about positive self-images and self-esteem, and then for their career and personal development class, they are learning about entrepreneurship and kind of starting what they have and building from there,” Sims said.

The girls also had a chance to learn about health and wellness, gratitude, and community service.

At the end of the conference, they get to use the tickets they’ve earned to purchase items at the Fashion Boutique, helping send them on their way with new skills and styles.

“They build their confidence. They learn about different careers, and sometimes we even have sessions where we teach them how to fill out college applications and how to interview for jobs, and so this conference is a very holistic conference to help them in their daily lives,” said Dr. Sims.