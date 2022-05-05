WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday, May 5, marks 59 years since Connie’s Mexico Cafe opened here in Wichita, and they are celebrating big.

The new patio at Connie’s Mexico Cafe

They commemorated this anniversary with the debut of a new patio, something that Carmen Rosales, owner of the premises, never imagined.

“I thank God and my daughters that they had the idea. Everything went very well, thank God. It looks very nice,” said Rosales.

Carmen had the opportunity to celebrate the restaurant that her mother opened, not only with her five daughters, but also with some special guests: Mayor Brandon Whipple, Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Treasurer Lynn Rogers, Representative Tom Sawyer, Councilmember Maggie Ballard, and Commissioner Lacey Cruse.

Connie’s Mexico Cafe staff and their special guests

“It was a lot of work, but it is also a blessing to have a large family that helped me. Thank God for health, love, and peace that we have had here with the community,” continued Rosales.

Carmen says that when she was young, she didn’t want to take over Connie’s Mexico Cafe, but one day that changed.

“In time, I saw that my parents poured their hearts into this business, and I said, ‘Well, I also have to give it a lot of effort,'” said Rosales.

Now, her daughters handle most of the work.

“And I think my parents are very proud right now, and that is why it’s raining because they are crying with happiness,” Rosales concluded.

Pictures on the walls of Connie’s Mexico Cafe

Pictures on the walls of Connie’s Mexico Cafe

Pictures on the walls of Connie’s Mexico Cafe

Pictures on the walls of Connie’s Mexico Cafe

Pictures on the walls of Connie’s Mexico Cafe

The mural at Connie’s Mexico Cafe

The mural at Connie’s Mexico Cafe

The restaurant will be celebrating this milestone with mariachi on Friday and cake on Saturday.