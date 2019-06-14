Construction crews work to catch up on projects after rain, floods

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday may have been the best conditions construction crews in Wichita have worked in in weeks.

Hard hats, hard workers and big equipment, everything you would expect from a construction crew.

“They are working hard to get caught back up and get back on what the consider their project schedule,” says Public Affairs Manager Tom Hein.

Caught back up after he says they were caught up in bad weather the last few weeks.

“It certainly put them behind schedule, and they are doing everything they can during this good weather to catch up,” says Hein.

At North Broadway and I-235 they look to get two bridges knocked down and another one built to replace them within the next three years.

“From now on, they are saying, we are going to have to work Saturdays,” Hein says.

It’s a similar story for many sites around the metro including projects on East Kellogg.

“You plan for spring rains but it is hard to work out your construction schedule and stick to it when it rains,” says Hein. “Especially as many days as it did and so many days in a row.”

Hein says it can be difficult, especially juggling multiple contractors around the city. On projects like the one on North Broadway, he says they are a little bit behind but it is an easier adjustment since it is a long term project. Crews are looking to get the jobs done and find the right balance.

“It is kind of like a construction ballet trying to get this done and that done so we can do this next,” Hein says.