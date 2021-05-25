Construction equipment in Edgerton riddled with bullets, prompts $27,000 reward

Picture of security camera with bullet holes from Crime Stoppers.

Picture of solar panel with bullet holes from Crime Stoppers.

Picture of electron sign with bullet holes from Crime Stoppers.

EDGERTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement agencies are offering a big reward to anyone who can tell them who shot up construction projects, causing $100,000 in damage.

Damage happened across two separate incidents in Edgerton according to Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers. The incidents happened nearly a month apart.

Pictures show security cameras, electronic boards and solar panels riddled with bullet holes. Dead animals were placed on the construction site.

The first incident occurred on April 11, 2021; signs were stolen from a construction project. Additionally, five dead raccoons were placed on the steps leading into the project trailer on site. There was also damage reported from gunfire. On Saturday, May 9, 2021, two electronic sign boards were damaged with gunfire at 207th and Waverly in Edgerton, Kansas. A further sign board was damaged at 213th and Kill Creek. Four security cameras were found damaged from gunfire, along with the solar panels that power the security cameras. Several construction signs were found to be damaged along Waverly Road. Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers

Northpoint Development and an anonymous donor supplemented the Crime Stoppers award, bringing the total to $27,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

Northpoint is a company affiliated with the controversial warehouse district slated for construction in the area. The land was purchased by developers and then annexed into Edgerton. Despite pushback from local residents, the Edgerton council approved rezoning for the new warehouse development.

That land includes more than 500 acres of land on multiple lots along Gardner Road from 119th to 207th Street. The second vandalism incident happened at 207th Street and Waverly Road, just one intersection to the west.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), TIPS may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading our NEW mobile app, P3TIPS, on Google Play or the Apple iOS stores. All information is anonymous.