Construction to close stretch off I-235 over Father’s Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pavement and bridge repairs on I-235 from North Broadway through the North Junction to Hydraulic on K-254 will begin June 20 with a weekend closure of northbound I-235. Beginning Saturday at 6 a.m., northbound I-235 from N. Meridian to Hydraulic will be closed so that pavement patching can begin and assessment of bridge repairs can be made. The lanes and ramps adjacent to the closure will re-open late Sunday.

Pavement repairs will continue Monday evening from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. and each weeknight (generally Sunday through Thursday nights) until the project is completed in August or September.

A second weekend closure, tentatively planned for June 27, will require a complete closure of westbound K-254 at Hydraulic through the North Junction to N. Broadway on southbound I-235 for marking pavement patching and assessing bridge repairs. Adjacent ramps will be closed as needed.

Detours for the weekend closures will use I-235, U.S. 54 and I-135.

The work includes milling off old asphalt and laying 2” of new asphalt on the driving surface. Repairs to four bridges will include deck patching, expansion joint repair or replacement, and bridge deck overlays. Striping will finish the 65 working-day project (rainouts and other non-working days do not count toward this total).

Cornejo Construction of Wichita is the lead contractor on the $1,812,842 Kansas Department of Transportation project.

While the June 20 weekend closure for the new project is in effect, crews on the Green Project, northbound I-235 from N. Meridian to Broadway, will take advantage of the closure to do extensive dirt work for future pavement construction. This work is weather dependent.

LATEST STORIES: