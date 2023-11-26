WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travelers faced slowdowns on Sunday following Saturday’s shutdown of Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport. Nearly 8 inches of snow fell on Wichita.

Crews clearing the snow couldn’t keep up, which caused delays and cancellations for travelers.

Joseph Mumaw was traveling from Wichita on Saturday. He was supposed to be home in Phoenix after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with his wife and in-laws. When he was on the plane, the airport closed for several hours. The aircraft never took off.

“So we got off the plane and sat around in the waiting area for about an hour and a half, two hours,” Mumaw said. “Then, they said actually we’re closing down for the night.”

The late afternoon closure was caused by snow coming down on runways, creating unsafe conditions for landing.

Airport snow crews were already understaffed by 50% and unable to keep up, according to Bradley Christopher, Wichita Airport Authority assistant director of airports

“We were brooming those runways, we were shooting with anti-ice and chemical, and then we were brooming them, and that pavement was just very lightly re-freezing again,” Christopher said.

In the meantime, Mumaw got a hotel and was supposed to leave Sunday morning on an 11 a.m. flight to Phoenix, but it got pushed to the late afternoon because of mechanical problems.

“It’s just kind of this uncertainty to what is actually the problem, and frankly, I just want to get home,” Mumaw said.

Christopher says the big goal now is to sweep up as much water from the runways as possible before it freezes overnight, creating icy conditions.