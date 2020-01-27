Contract extension talks explained to Spirit AeroSystem workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the middle of layoffs at Spirit AeroSystems, union members now have a decision to make on a possible contract extension for three years.

Some of the basics include the possibility of early retirement for workers 55+ with at least 10 years of experience.

There is a general cost of living adjustment. But it’s the call back status that has many of the workers asking about in the deal.

“Just do what I can. Look for a job and see what happens,” said Andrew.

Andrew just got his layoff notice, and it comes at a bad time. He has a baby on the way, and he is closing on his house. For Andrew, the most important part of the contract extension would be a call back status for workers when Spirit ramps production up once again.

“Pay is a lot better. Job is a lot better than my last,” said Andrew. “Yeah, I’ll go back if I get called back.”

Zach Davis has worked at Spirit for a couple of years now and says the call back is a big deal.

Davis is planning on going to a Town Hall meeting at the Union Hall at I-235 South and Meridian both Monday and Tuesday.

“Yeah, so the vote is on Wednesday,” said Davis. “Don’t really know how I’m going to vote.”

For Davis, who has three kids, the call back status is also important.

“I’m looking for all advice from anybody and everybody that has been out here at Spirit for more time than I have,” said Davis. “Personally with me being laid off it’s kind of a no-go for me, but I’m open to advice.”

Other workers on Monday said they are leaning to vote yes. But all that talked to KSN News said they are expecting answers from the Union local 70 and 839 to give them answers.

Voting will be at the Kansas Star Casino complex on Wednesday.

Union officials said they are informing members Monday and Tuesday as well as Wednesday before voting on the contract extension of three years.

