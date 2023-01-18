Several lanes of traffic were reduced on Central near I-235 after a contractor hit a water main on Tuesday. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic on Central near Interstate 235 was tied up on Wednesday morning as Wichitans headed to work.

On Tuesday, a contractor hit a water main near the QuikTrip in the eastbound lanes.

The City of Wichita tells KSN News that all traffic has been pushed to the westbound lanes and that at least one lane is open each way.

The City said a temporary repair is in place, and crews will make a permanent repair on Friday or Saturday.

If you are heading on Central, be prepared for possible tie-ups during busy times.