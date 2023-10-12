WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A convention that connects sporting events and competition planners with venues and locations is coming to Wichita.

The 17th annual S.P.O.R.T.S. Relationship Conference will take place Oct. 14-17, 2024, at Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center. A news release from Visit Wichita says the conference brings “together the nation’s top sports event owners and rights holders with representatives from a very select number of host destinations and industry suppliers.”

“We are very excited to host such an incredible and nationally recognized sports conference here in Wichita,” says Susie Santo, President & CEO at Visit Wichita. “Sports event planners will enjoy the ease of working with our partners in the hospitality community, our central location and the many impressive venues we can offer their group.”

Visit Wichita says the organization behind the event is excited to bring it to Wichita.

“We are thrilled to bring the 17th Annual S.P.O.R.T.S Relationship Conference to Wichita in 2024!” says Jane Stein, Director of Events and Operations Media Group. “Our experience on our site visit blew us away. We had no idea how much Wichita had to offer the sports tourism market! The S.P.O.R.T.S team cannot wait to return and bring our sports event planners to showcase all Wichita has to offer!”

