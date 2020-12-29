Convert your Christmas tree into free mulch in Wichita and Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita and Sedgwick County residents can recycle real Christmas trees for free from now until January 24.
You can take your tree to 22 locations to have it turned into mulch. You may also pick up free mulch if it’s available.
The program is run by Sedgwick County Environmental Resources.
WICHITA LOCATIONS:
- Boston Park, 6655 E. Zimmerly
- Buffalo Park, 10209 Hardtner
- College Hill United Methodist Church, 1st and Erie
- Earhart Environmental Magnet School, 4401 N. Arkansas
- Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. 9th Street
- Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st Street N.
- Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th Street N.
- Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.
- Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st Street S.
- South Linwood Park, Hydraulic and Mt. Vernon
SEDGWICK COUNTY:
- Cheney, E. South Ave and Garfield
- Clearwater, Chisholm Trail Sports Complex
- Colwich, 115 N. 3rd Street
- Derby, 2801 E. James
- Garden Plain, at the Water Tower
- Goddard, Means Park
- Kechi, 107 Sioux Street
- Maize, 201 S. Park
- Mount Hope, 400 S. Thomas
- Mulvane, 117 E. Main street
- Park City, 6801 N. Hydraulic
- Valley Center, Veteran’s Park
