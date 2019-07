WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of kids will have new school supplies this year thanks to Convoy of Hope.

Organized by the Bethel Life Church, there’ll be two locations again this year, one at the church campus on South Meridian and the other at McAdams park.

It’s this Saturday, and the gates will open at nine.

Kids will get a backpack full of school supplies, a new pair of shoes and more. Officials expect to help about 15,000 people this year.