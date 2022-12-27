TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A convicted man has walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility.

Zachary H. Leis, 28, was placed on escape status at approximately 12:01 a.m. after it was reported that he walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility on Tuesday. He was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work.

Leis is serving a sentence for convictions of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic battery out of Sedgwick County.

Leis is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weights 202 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

The walk-away is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information on Leis can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-779-5814, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.