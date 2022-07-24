WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This year, Convoy of Hope celebrated its 10th anniversary by expanding aid to surrounding cities.

The non-profit provides parents and kids bags full of groceries, school supplies and pack backs to start the academic year on the right foot.



The organization benefited more than 7,000 families this time, and people all over Wichita, Hutchinson, Valley Center, and Goddard were able to drive out not only with a smile but with some neat items.



“It’s an amazing thing, and it helps so many people,” said Heidi McCarty, Wichita mother.



Families received hand sanitizer, popsicles, gift bags and yummy treats from various donors.

“Oh, he got so excited about the Girl Scout cookies, and every bit helps everyone,” added McCarty.



Some were also able to drive away with a COVID-19 vaccine if they chose to.

“They got a lot of resources on the list that we didn’t even know about,” said Rodney Jones, Wichita resident



Organizers are calling this Convoy of Hope a success and are already looking ahead to next year.

“We are going to be looking into what it would look like to bring back some of the sites that we used to have where people can come like immunizations and sports and school physicals and shoes and those kinds of things. We are really looking into those for next year,” said Stacie Cathcart, director of Convoy of Hope.







