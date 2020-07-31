Convoy of Hope coming to Wichita on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Convoy of Hope Wichita is holding a drive-thru event on Saturday to help get food and school supplies to Wichita families.

Coronavirus threatened the event, but a drive-thru was ultimately decided as a way to still make services available to families. No proof of income is required.

Gates open at 9 a.m. at all three locations. Parking opens at 7 a.m. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive a backpack.

  • South Wichita – Bethel Life Center – 3777 S. Meridian
  • East Wichita – Hope Church – 2000 S. Hillside
  • North Wichita – McAdams Park – 1329 E. 13th Street North

The event will happen, rain or shine, until they run out of supplies.

Convoy of Hope Wichita still needs volunteers to make it happen. Please click here if you’re interested in volunteering Saturday.

