Convoy of Hope extends a helping hand to thousands of Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Coming together to help our community it’s the driving idea for those working with Convoy of Hope. And although it may look a little different this year because of the pandemic. The goal remains the same to help as many Wichitans as possible

“We came out here really early to help,” said 11-year-old volunteer, Rikenry Pollard.

This year convoy of hope had several helping hands. The annual event saw volunteers of all ages. Starting from children all the way to senior citizens.

“Amazing knowing you can help people out that are in need,” said Pollard.



The giveaway was done while socially distant with 8 different locations to choose from.

Area families were able to drive through each site and pick up their students’ school materials and bags full of food.

“This is part of our community so to be able and be part of that is awesome. I mean I bring my family out here every year,” said five-year volunteer, Latacha Grant.



Latacha Grant is a five-year volunteer at the convoy of hope but says this year it was extra special.

“It is good to see people being grateful especially after the year we have had,” said Grant.

“Everyone is needing some help. Even if you never needed help before,” said Wichita Resident, Veronica Pyles.



As for Veronica Pyles, she says this aid will allow her to focus on other utilities she has to pay for. And leave her with a piece of mind knowing her students can start school on the right track.

“Especially if you’re still out of work and you just don’t have the money yet to get the supplies I think it’s beautiful,” said Pyles.



This year, Convoy of Hope was able to distribute more than 9,000 backpacks to Wichita students and 12,000 bags full of groceries.



