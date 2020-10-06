‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’ winner announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – After four weeks of competition, the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) on Tuesday announced the EMP Shield is the 2020 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

“The KMC is excited to celebrate EMP Shield as the 2020 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas. Thank you to everyone who nominated and voted for their favorite Kansas-made products. It has been a fun competition,” said KMC Executive Director Jeff Chapman. “The manufacturing industry is an important part of the Kansas economy. The KMC launched the Coolest Thing competition as a way to promote the manufacturing industry and to raise awareness about the many cool products made in our state.”

The tournament began with the top 16 of more than 50 products nominated. The Kansas-made products competed in head-to-head match-ups in a bracket-style tournament, with the product with the most votes moving to the next round. 37,534 votes were cast during the competition.

The final head-to-head match-up put number one seed Autoland by Garmin, headquartered in Olathe, against number two seed EMP Shield by EMP Shield, headquartered in Burlington.

