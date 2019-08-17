Cornhole for a cause; tournament to benefit man fighting cancer

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds will descend upon Mulvane Saturday to help a man fighting a rare form of brain cancer. And they are doing it in a very unique way. By playing cornhole.

“It’s just one of those things that you just sit back and you’re like, ‘how did we do this?’ said Shannon Ellis, Spokesperson for Tournament. “I don’t know. Just the love and the support that we found for this family is amazing.”

With 151 teams already signed up this will be the biggest cornhole tournament in Kansas and it could be one of the largest in the country.

All proceeds go to the family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories