Cornhole for a cause; tournament to benefit man fighting cancer

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds will descend upon Mulvane Saturday to help a man fighting a rare form of brain cancer. And they are doing it in a very unique way. By playing cornhole.

“It’s just one of those things that you just sit back and you’re like, ‘how did we do this?’ said Shannon Ellis, Spokesperson for Tournament. “I don’t know. Just the love and the support that we found for this family is amazing.”

With 151 teams already signed up this will be the biggest cornhole tournament in Kansas and it could be one of the largest in the country.

All proceeds go to the family.