Cornhole, pickleball tournament to raise funds to ensure everybody gets to use the Greater Wichita YMCA

WICHITA, Kan. (Greater Wichita YMCA) – The Greater Wichita YMCA’s first-ever PICK YOUR BATTLE TOURNAMENT is coming your way, and it’s serving up two of the fastest-growing sports in America: pickleball and cornhole.

“Whether you’re a beginner or your first time playing, or you played a lot, there’s a spot for everybody,” Greater Wichita YMCA President/CEO Ronn McMahon said.

With a variety of divisions for players to choose from and fun, family activities taking place all day (food trucks and family games 11am-6 pm; outdoor water park 1-6 pm), the event has all of the ingredients for a good time. Register here.

All money raised will support the Y’s Strong Community Campaign that makes it possible for everyone, regardless of ability to pay, to have access to the Y’s world-class recreational opportunities, sports leagues, youth development programs and the region’s fitness facilities and water parks.

“Regardless of your ability to pay or where you come from, the Y is here for you and all the programs and activities we do,” McMahon said.

The Y hosts 10,000 Wichita-area children in before and after school programs, $15.5M are given in free and reduced services and fees.