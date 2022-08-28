WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s been almost two months since Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones and her family were injured by a driver in Kentucky. Ava’s dad died from his injuries. She and her mom spent weeks in rehab, but they are back home in Nickerson now.

Surrounding communities are doing what they can to help with their medical bills. Dozens took part in a special fundraiser in Hutchinson on Sunday.

The sounds of bean bags hitting the pavement filled the air—a sign that a helping hand is on the way.

“The cornhole community is great to help during these types of events,” Brandon Strawn, a tournament organizer, said, “and it’s a large gathering of people that come out to play. This family deserves something special for them.”

More than 60 teams showed a small donation can go a long way.

“I very much want to support their family in any way we can help,” Trey Allen, a friend of Amy Jones, said. “This isn’t a big deal. $20 each but whatever we can do to help them. They’re great people.”

Trey Allen met Amy Jones when they were in sixth grade. He explained they are from a small southwest Kansas town of only 3,000 people, but they come from a strong community.

“We’re just doing the best we can for somebody that’s ours,” Allen said. “We’re trying to help her out in our own way.”

The Jones family is grateful for fundraisers like this–an event that brings out the best in Kansans from all across the state to support this cause.

“I don’t know them personally,” Dayton Will, a tournament participant from Salina said. “My buddy does so I figured come on here and support. Whether I know them or not, it’s still a great cause.”

A cause that many hope will relieve this family’s stress after all they have been through.

“All that rehab and all the time they spent alone way from home–they’ve got they’ve got payments just like everybody else,” tournament co-organizer Tracy Peterson said. “They’re going to be able to make it so hopefully that helps and feel some of the gap.”

All money raised from Sunday’s fundraiser will be used to support the Jones family directly.