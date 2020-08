WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools district confirmed Thursday four schools in the district have ties to COVID-19 cases.

Those schools include:

Cessna Elementary School

Curtis Middle School

Sowers Alternative High School

Wichita North High School

USD 259 starts fall classes on Sept. 8. For more information on Wichita Public Schools’ fall plans, click here.