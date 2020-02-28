Coronavirus concerns causing travel woes for Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Worldwide Coronavirus concerns are causing issues for travel plans for some Wichitans.

Travelers are stuck debating whether to take the risk or play it by ear as the number of people with Coronavirus increases.

“I’ve had a few cancellations as far as cruises go, because there’s been Coronavirus on different cruise lines,” said Chris Luckert with Timberline Travel and Tours.

But, some travel agents said cancellations aren’t coming in as quickly as predicted. They said many customers’ trips aren’t until the summer or fall.

The first few months of the year are considered, ‘Wave Season.’ This is the time when agents see an annual spike in bookings.

Contrary to predictions, Coronavirus reports haven’t changed that.

“We do a lot of Europe and a lot of Caribbean Islands trips, which has actually been up this year,” said Luckert.

Some private schools in Wichita including Trinity Academy and Wichita Collegiate School have international student trips planned for Spring Break.

“The trip for Spain is still on at this point,” said Kevin Reed, director of operations of Wichita Collegiate School. “But, it’s being evaluated every day.”

12 students and two teachers are expected to head to Barcelona from Wichita Collegiate, but officials said that could change at any moment.

“We’re trying to pay attention and listen to what those experts are telling us,” said Reed.

Travel agents recommend adding trip insurance when booking a vacation to guarantee a refund in the case of evacuations or health emergencies once you reach your destination.

But for some cruise lines, there are already restrictions in place that are hindering travelers’ plans.

“There’s a lot of different screenings that they’re putting into place,” said Luckert. “They’re not allowing travel on some cruises for people who have been to China in the last 14 days.”

Local school officials said they will continue to monitor the situation overseas and plan to do what is safest for students and teachers.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends avoiding travel to China and South Korea. The agency has mild alerts for Iran, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong.

For an updated list of travel health notices from the CDC, click here.

Travel agencies said they will also be paying close attention to the CDC’s travel updates to help keep customers safe.