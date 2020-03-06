Coronavirus has university adapting to teaching overseas

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) -A partnership between Fort Hays State University and China is putting instructors in a unique situation amid the Coronavirus.

“The students can’t get back to their respective campuses and many of our faculty are all over the world and can’t get back into china, we’ve had to deploy our classes online,” said Foreign Affairs Vice President Jill Arensdorf.

Instructors who are teaching China went from writing their lesson plans on boards, to typing them up onto WeChat, after many instructors couldn’t return after the holidays once the travel ban was set in place.

In a matter of three weeks, the university adapted so students wouldn’t be behind on their education by teaching through online classes.

“I think it’s fairly unfamiliar in higher education in china,” said FHSU Instructor that teaches in China, Thaddeus McCleary.

The new system for students came with challenges.

“I think the first week had ups and downs but I think overall students now feel like they understand what’s going on,” said McCleary.

Students and instructors are expecting to return to class in a few weeks, but instructors say they are happy it opened up opportunities for teachers and students.

“My future plans are to find different ways than I had in the past of making our courses more hybrid in nature,” said McCleary.

