Coronavirus slows work on national biosecurity lab in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic will delay the completion of a national biosecurity lab in Manhattan.

Project officials say the pandemic has slowed shipping and manufacturing of some construction materials for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility. And several out-of-state workers cannot get to Manhattan because of travel restrictions across the country.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the project is not subject to Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order and project officials had hoped the construction would be completed by December. But the completion could be delayed by 2.5 months, although project officials say the factors in the delay are constantly changing.

