Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port

Water from the James River floods onto Farm Road 164 on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Springfield, Mo. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency because of flooding across southern Missouri. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for most of the southern tier of Missouri through Sunday evening. (Nathan […]

ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year.

The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of rural acres submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in the region damaged and closed to traffic.

The Corps says crews will continue restoring the levee section to its pre-flood height. Crews have been scrambling to make repairs ahead of spring and the likelihood of renewed flooding along the river in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

