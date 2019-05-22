Corps raising Oklahoma dam flow after heavy rain

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – The Army Corps of Engineers says it plans to increase the rate of flow from a dam northwest of Tulsa after severe storms dropped up to 9 inches of rain in areas of the Arkansas River drainage basin in northeastern Oklahoma.

Corps hydrologist David Williams said Tuesday that water is flowing from Keystone Dam at the rate of 100,000 cubic feet per second.

Williams says the flow will be increased to 160,000 cubic feet to help lower the level of Keystone Lake, a popular recreational lake that’s more than 20 feet above normal.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the additional release will likely cause the Arkansas River in Tulsa to exceed flood levels and cause minor flooding.

